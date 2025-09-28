Supreme Court says goodbye to a part of Canadian history this fall

The Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) is celebrating its 150th anniversary by throwing away one of its ceremonial symbols.The red and white ceremonial robes are being replaced because Chief Justice Richard Wagner stated, "This year, for the 150th anniversary, the moment has come to have new robes that better reflect Canadian identity.”"The Speech from the Throne on May 27th was the last time my colleagues and I will have worn [the traditional scarlet ceremonial] robes, with the white mink fur."“The new robes will be made in Canada,” he stated at the Chief Justice's annual press conference back in June. .There will be a Ceremonial Opening of the judicial year in October, where judges will be decked out in the new robes now designed to reflect "Canadian identity."This will be the first Ceremonial Opening since the mid-1980s.The origin of these robes goes back to 13th-century British history, where they were first worn by scholars at universities and aristocrats attending the royal court. Lawyers would also wear the garb in law courts, as a symbol of privilege..It was by the 1700s that the red robes were to be worn in Britain for lawyers during ceremonial occasions.Once British settlers came to Canada, they brought the British common law and their robes and wigs — which form the foundation of the Canadian legal system. If you'd like to have a say in the upkeep of history, click here and sign the petition against the robe changes. .Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.