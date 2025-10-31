Supreme Court to decide whether to hear BC ostrich farm appeal Thursday

The Supreme Court of Canada has revealed when it will decide whether to hear Universal Ostrich Farms' appeal against the slaughter of its flock.The decision is set to be handed down on Thursday November 6, over a month after a stay was issued temporarily suspending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from carrying out the planned cullIf the court decides not to hear the farm's case and the stay is lifted, the CFIA will legally be permitted to kill the birds. If justices opt to let the appeal proceed, however, the final decision would be made once that process plays out..UPDATED: BC ostrich farm granted interim stay by Supreme Court.Under the terms of the stay, issued September 24, the CFIA retained control of the flock and the farm was ordered not try to interfere with the federal government's oversight. Prior to its issuance, tensions between farmers and the federal government escalated, culminating in the arrest of Katie Pasitney, farm spokeswoman and daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen, and her mother for "obstructing CFIA agents from performing their duties" under Section 35(1) of the Health of Animals Act. They were quickly released under conditions.In the weeks since, farm owners and their supporters have continued fighting for the flock, and working to ensure the CFIA takes good care of them.