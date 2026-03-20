News

Supreme Court to hear challenge of federal 'assault-style' firearm ban by gun owners

Gary Anandasangaree at a press conference on Sept. 23.
Gary Anandasangaree at a press conference on Sept. 23. CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Department Of Public Safety
Gun Grab
Dane Lloyd
Talal Dakalbab
Gary Anandasangaree
Justice Catherine Kane

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news