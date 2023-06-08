Sheila Annette Lewis

Sheila Annette Lewis 

 Courtesy Bridge City News

The Supreme Court of Canada will not be hearing Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis’ case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients. 

“Ms. Lewis is deeply disappointed the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear her case,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic in a Thursday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

I wonder why - https://www.law360.ca/articles/29605/supreme-court-mandates-covid-jabs-for-in-court-staff-federal-c-a-won-t-disclose-covid-policies

sigfinga
sigfinga

unbelievable. are we the only country like this? this should make it obvious to everyone that all this has absolutely nothing to do with covid

jokeco68
jokeco68

This is nothing more than stubborn bureaucratic power flexing at this point by the AHS and supported by a corrupt band of Truedolt's appointed judges. All the while this poor woman's life is at stake

