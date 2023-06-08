The Supreme Court of Canada will not be hearing Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis’ case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
“Ms. Lewis is deeply disappointed the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear her case,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic in a Thursday press release.
“She had hoped that justice would prevail in the courts for herself and other unvaccinated transplant candidates across Canada.”
Lewis filed a court application to the Supreme Court in January, asking it to hear her case against the vaccine mandate.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) and six doctors removed her from a high-priority organ transplant wait list because she refused to take COVID-19 vaccines.
She is dying of a terminal illness. She has been challenging the constitutionality of vaccine mandates for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta hospital, and six transplant doctors for more than one year.
Lewis was unsuccessful at the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench and the Alberta Court of Appeal, with them finding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms not applying to the vaccine mandates. Those courts dismissed her claims under the Alberta Bill of Rights.
This case is under a publication ban. Due to a court order, the JCCF cannot reveal the names of the doctors, the hospital, the city where the transplant program is located, or the name of the organ she needs for life-saving surgery.
The release said Lewis’ legal battle for lifesaving surgery is not over. It added she filed a separate legal action grounded in negligence against AHS, an Alberta hospital, and the transplant doctors due to their decision to remove her from the high priority transplant list.
She is accusing them of medical malpractice and will ask the court at an upcoming injunction hearing to grant an immediate reinstatement to the list pending the result of the negligence claim. In this separate case, she is being represented by Sheikh Law legal counsel Umar Sheikh.
“Unfortunately, her constitutional challenge has ended today, while the unscientific COVID-19 vaccine mandate persists with no end in sight,” said Pejovic.
The JCCF said on May 19 Lewis’ demand letter about her natural immunity exemption was denied.
“AHS and the transplant doctors’ failure to recognize Ms. Lewis’ natural immunity to COVID-19 as an acceptable alternative to COVID-19 vaccination is truly shocking,” said Pejovic.
“If the WHO declared the pandemic is over, the CDC acknowledged infection-induced from COVID-19 infection has reduced hospitalizations and deaths in the US, and Ms. Lewis has proven she has strong antibodies against COVID-19 from two previous infections, there is no scientific basis which to deny her a transplant.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
I wonder why - https://www.law360.ca/articles/29605/supreme-court-mandates-covid-jabs-for-in-court-staff-federal-c-a-won-t-disclose-covid-policies
unbelievable. are we the only country like this? this should make it obvious to everyone that all this has absolutely nothing to do with covid
This is nothing more than stubborn bureaucratic power flexing at this point by the AHS and supported by a corrupt band of Truedolt's appointed judges. All the while this poor woman's life is at stake
