Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
A stay-at-home mother, fined $37,000 for holding two freedom marches in Ontario during lockdowns, found their real total was $46,020 after getting them in the mail.
As the Western Standardreported Aug. 5., Kimberly Neudorf organized the marches in Aylmer, ON in October and November of 2020. Former MP and Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan interviewed Neudorf and called on his supporters to help Neudorf pay her fines.
In a more recent email Aug. 8, Sloan called Neufeld a “brave” person stuck with a “ridiculous charge and fine.”
“Around the time of Kimberly's rallies, there was a Black Lives Matter march in the area where no one got ticketed and Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford broke their own rules by attending a large funeral in London, ON.
“There also wasn't any evidence of harm. Two weeks after her rally, COVID case counts in her area actually went down.”
Sloan posted pictures of the fines from the province of Ontario of $31,255, and $12,505, plus two of $1,130. Each ticket warns, “Pay your fine now or you may lose your driver’s license, your possessions may be seized or your employer may be ordered to garnish your wages.”
Such consequences may be harder to apply to Neufeld, a stay-at-home mom who now lives in New Brunswick.
Other repercussions would be more difficult for Neudorf to avoid, such as a lien on her property, an order to a bank to remove funds from her account, downgrading of her credit score and even more “administrative monetary charges, costs and surcharges” to take such collection measures.
According to the London Free Press, Justice of the Peace Anna Hampson had harsh words for Neufeld’s actions as she delivered her decision July 26 at St. Thomas’s provincial offences court.
“This was disruptive. This was planned. This was encouraged,” said Hampson. “The limitations were in place. They ought to have been respected.”
However, Hampson also acknowledged Neudorf was “very passionate in what she believes in” and “was against what was going on and wanted to share that with other individuals.”
When Neudorf was asked by Hampson if she had any comment before sentencing, she reportedly giggled and deferred to her lawyer, Rosy Rumpal, adding, “You know how I would go on.”
Rumpal said Neudorf had no criminal record and was “a law-abiding citizen…devoted wife, home-schooling mother of three children who has…lived in Aylmer for more than a decade and was involved in the Aylmer community through the arts.”
Hampson rejected the point by Rumpal that Black Lives Matter protests were attended during the same period without legal consequences. “It is of absolutely no merit to Ms. Neudorf’s argument that her rights were violated,” Hampson said.
Rumpal suggested that total fines be dropped to $3,500, but Hampson said “it would be contrary to the interests of justice,” given minimum fines for attending were $1,000, and organizing was $10,000. Prosecutor Jack Huber pushed for higher fines totalling $53,500.
“You have to let the community know that if you’re going to organize this type of activity which affects the lives of hundreds of people, that you’re going to pay a price dearly in order that someone is not going to do it again,” Huber said.
Rumpel organized the routes for the marches and met with police prior to the events. Even so, the town declared a state of emergency for the initial protest. For the second, they called in 25 to 30 police reinforcements from St. Thomas and the Ontario Provincial Police. Roads were closed and 60% of the businesses were shut down for the march. A hockey game was cancelled, as the event ended with a rally on the lawn of the community rink.
For the October 2020 event, Neudorf was fined $1,000 for attending and $10,000 for organizing. The November event earned her fines of $1,000 for attending and $25,000 for organizing. Hampson said, “It’s a warning to everyone else in the community about activity; if it’s in violation, there will be consequences.”
Sloan said e-transfers should be sent to fundingthefight@proton.me using the password “Freedom” with “Kimberly” written in the memo.
It’s stunning what has happened to this country
It’s impossible for me to have less respect for our “justice” system than I already do
Do not comply
These judges have been shown to be extremely vindictive and cowardly. What a disappointment the Canadian legal system is.
