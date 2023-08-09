Kimberly Neudorf

Kimberly Neudorf

A stay-at-home mother, fined $37,000 for holding two freedom marches in Ontario during lockdowns, found their real total was $46,020 after getting them in the mail.

As the Western Standard reported Aug. 5., Kimberly Neudorf organized the marches in Aylmer, ON in October and November of 2020. Former MP and Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan interviewed Neudorf and called on his supporters to help Neudorf pay her fines.

Kimberly Neudorf fines

Kimberly Neudorf fines

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s stunning what has happened to this country

It’s impossible for me to have less respect for our “justice” system than I already do

Do not comply

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

These judges have been shown to be extremely vindictive and cowardly. What a disappointment the Canadian legal system is.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.