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“Sure!” Mayor Farkas accepts student invite to inspire Nicene Classical grads

'Cutting the rug with Mayor Farkas, at Nicene Classical Academy...'
L. to r. Catherine Chau, Elisse White, Elany Littlejohn, Mayor Jeromy Farkas, Joshua Stromberg, Ezra Stanescu, Xavier Romeski.
L. to r. Catherine Chau, Elisse White, Elany Littlejohn, Mayor Jeromy Farkas, Joshua Stromberg, Ezra Stanescu, Xavier Romeski.Nigel Hannaford
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Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Nicene Classical Academy
Rebekah Curniski
Mayor speaks to small-school grad
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