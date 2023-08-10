Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Tofino, BC on Thursday for a family vacation.
The Prime Minister's' Office tried to keep it a secret, and the itinerary for Trudeau was listed as "Personal," only saying that he was BC.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Tofino, BC on Thursday for a family vacation.
The Prime Minister's' Office tried to keep it a secret, and the itinerary for Trudeau was listed as "Personal," only saying that he was BC.
Tofino is known for its surfing, kayaking and whale watching.
Last time Trudeau visited Tofino he stayed in a majestic four-bedroom, four-bathroom main residence with a luxurious two-bedroom guest house and cozy children’s tree house which was listed for a mere $18,750,000.
There’s no word on how much, if anything, Trudeau paid in rent to stay at the property.
During his last 'personal' trip to BC, Trudeau caused a storm of controversy when he skipped the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to fly his family to the surfing town on Vancouver Island.
“Travelling on the 30th was a mistake, and I regret it,” Trudeau told reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
“I think the ‘how it happened’ is far less important than that it happened, which I regret,” Trudeau said.
Recently, Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.
READ MORE: Trudeau and wife Sophie split
Sophie released a statement saying “Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” said the statement.
Sophie and Justin did ask that their children’s privacy is respected, however, later that week Trudeau posted selfies with the children while at the movies.
The Trudeau’s said they "focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment" and "a constant presence in their children’s lives."
Canadians will "often see the family together and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week."
The Trudeaus are going to share custody of their children.
Justin will keep living at Rideau Cottage and the children will continue to stay there to ensure stability for the foreseeable future.
Sophie relocated to a different home in Ottawa.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Well he is out there living the dream. So how about he resigns and then lives out his dream without damaging the rest of us.
Seems as though Justin Castro is not concerned about his gargantuan Carbon footprint, he and his family are hypocrites, not concerned about his contribution to Globull Warming, which by the way is more in one year that a regular family will contribute in their life time. He is oblivious to his own hypocrisy, but I expect that from a sociopath/psychopath.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.