Trudeau-surf

Trudeau surfing. 

 Courtesy sufertoday.com

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Tofino, BC on Thursday for a family vacation.

The Prime Minister's' Office tried to keep it a secret, and the itinerary for Trudeau was listed as "Personal," only saying that he was BC.

Canadian Prime Mnister Justin Trudeau surfing in BC.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

free the west
free the west

Well he is out there living the dream. So how about he resigns and then lives out his dream without damaging the rest of us.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Seems as though Justin Castro is not concerned about his gargantuan Carbon footprint, he and his family are hypocrites, not concerned about his contribution to Globull Warming, which by the way is more in one year that a regular family will contribute in their life time. He is oblivious to his own hypocrisy, but I expect that from a sociopath/psychopath.

