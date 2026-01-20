Surrey business shot up in city's 35th extortion-related incident of 2026

A business in Surrey was the scene of a shooting early Tuesday morning believed to be the 35th extortion-related incident in the city in just 20 days.Of those, eight have involved gunfire.According to the Surrey Police Service, officers reported to reports of shots fired in the 7200 block of King George Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, they discovered that the business had been "damaged" alongside a number of vehicles.No injuries were reported as the business was unoccupied at the time.The SPS has put the Major Crime Section in charge of the investigation, which is still in its early stages.Anyone with information has been asked to contact SPS' non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.In September 2025, the RCMP set up the BC Extortion Task Force. Four months later, they say it is starting to show results..BC RCMP says extortion task force making progress after four months of operation.The task force has taken over 32 investigations from jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland, secured nearly 100 judicial authorizations, and executed multiple search warrants.