News

Surrey city council unanimously calls on feds to declare 'state of emergency' over extortion crisis

Nearly 40 extortion-related incidents have been reported in Surrey this month alone.
Crime scene in Surrey
Crime scene in SurreyScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
State Of Emergency
Crisis
Extortion
Surrey
South Asian

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news