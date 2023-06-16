Officials in the city of Surrey changed their mind and will stick with the RCMP instead of creating a Surrey Police Service.
Mayor Brenda Locke made the announcement at a Friday morning press conference calling it a "return to normalcy."
“The RCMP has effectively policed this city since 1950,” Locke told reporters.
“Their commitment and work to ensure public safety has never ever been an issue, not four years ago and not now. Surrey council and I also have complete confidence in the RCMP and SPS members currently policing our city.”
She said the co-policing plan, which still has to be approved by the province, will continue into the near future.
SPS already has more than 400 officers and support staff on the payroll.
They had planned to hire 734 officers, which would have cost $30 million more annually then their current contract with the RCMP.
In April, the British Columbia government encouraged Surrey to follow through on its transition from the RCMP to the SPS because it provides public safety for the city and throughout the province.
“Everyone deserves to be safe in their community and all British Columbians deserve secure, stable policing they can count on,” said BC Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a Friday press release.
“The people of Surrey are very frustrated by years of uncertainty over this debate, but we must move forward without reducing police presence when we need it the most.”
Surrey city council voted in November to keep the RCMP, inching toward Locke’s goal of axing the transition towards the SPS.
The nine Surrey councillors were presented with a motion to choose the RCMP or SPS to run policing in the city, and council voted 5-4 in favour of the former.
“Tonight’s vote not only affirms my promise to restore Surrey RCMP as police of jurisdiction, but it will finally reveal the costs of the transition, which will be made available to the public,” said Locke.
This ordeal comes after Grande Prairie, AB, city council approved the establishment of a municipal police service and a transition away from the RCMP on March 7.
The Alberta United Conservative Party gave Grande Prairie $9.7 million over two years toward the costs associated with starting a local police service.
“Grande Prairie city council believes transitioning to a municipal police service will best serve our community and create a more locally responsive policing solution with local oversight, addressing local needs,” said Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.
