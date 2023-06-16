Surrey police

The Surrey Police Service is the third largest municipal police agency in BC. 

 Courtesy Surrey Police Service

Officials in the city of Surrey changed their mind and will stick with the RCMP instead of creating a Surrey Police Service.

Mayor Brenda Locke made the announcement at a Friday morning press conference calling it a "return to normalcy."

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(1) comment

free the west
free the west

Yah keep the Regime in Ottawa in control of your local police force. Way to go Surrey!

