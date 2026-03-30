Surrey drug dealer killed in targeted shooting

Surrey police are investigating the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon in the Sullivan Heights area, in what authorities believe was a targeted incident linked to organized crime.The shooting occurred on Saturday, at 6:39 p.m. in the 15100 block of 60 Ave.Responding officers from the Surrey Police Service found Sekhon suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation, working alongside the Surrey Police Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Coroners Service. Early reports indicate Sekhon had prior interactions with police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade.About fifteen minutes after the shooting, a blue Hyundai SUV was found fully engulfed in flames near 186 St. and 44 Ave. Investigators are seeking witnesses and any video footage from both locations between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.“This was a brazen shooting in what is usually a quiet neighbourhood,” said Sgt. Freda Fong. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.