CALGARY — Two Delta residents died in hospital after a shooting in a Surrey Walmart parking lot Sunday night. Homicide investigators identified them as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24.The shooting took place shortly before 10:40 p.m. on November 15 near 88 Avenue and 124 Street. According to CBC, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organized crime..Surrey shooting leaves two dead as police investigate organized crime links.Police said Rehal was known to them for weapons offences. They described Kaur as having “limited known contacts in Canada.”Sgt. Freda Fong told CBC that investigators believe a car reported on fire at 10:51 p.m. in the 9700 block of Princess Drive was the suspect vehicle.Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 10 and 11 p.m. on November 15, or who has dash cam footage of the parking lot or the car fire, to contact the homicide team.