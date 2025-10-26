Surrey learner rider caught doing 187 km/h faces heavy fines and impound

An 18-year-old Surrey motorcyclist has ended his season early after being caught speeding at 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone while weaving across traffic in full view of the BC Highway Patrol.The incident occurred on October 6 at 8:40 p.m. near the Port Mann Bridge on Hwy. 1, when a blue Yamaha passed a marked police cruiser. The rider crossed multiple lanes over solid white lines without signalling.“The rider told police ‘I thought I lost you,’” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol. “Apparently he didn’t know about police cameras, radar and radios. You will face consequences for speeding no matter what, but you will make things much worse if you double-down on dangerous driving in full view of police.”The rider, wearing only a T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a helmet, was issued multiple fines: $483 for excessive speed over 60 km/h, and $109 each for changing lanes over a solid line, failing to signal, failing to display his “L” sign, and driving outside Class 7 restrictions. His motorcycle was impounded for seven days, with additional costs for towing and storage.As a Class 7 learner, he cannot accumulate penalty points, meaning a driving prohibition from the BC Superintendent of Motor Vehicles is likely.“We are happy this young rider survived his behaviour. His lack of meaningful safety gear left zero margin for error,” McLaughlin said. “Now he has a chance to learn some valuable lessons by feeling the sting of the fines.”