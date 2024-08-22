News

Surrey man charged with breaking into stranger's home, sexually assaulting her

Jatinder Singh, 24, was arrested on August 16 and subsequently charged with break and enter, and sexual assault.
Jatinder Singh
Jatinder SinghSource: Surrey RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Crime
Custody
Bail
Catch And Release
Surrey
Jatinder Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news