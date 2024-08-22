Surrey man charged with breaking into stranger's home, sexually assaulting her

A Surrey man has been released from custody after allegedly breaking into a stranger's home and sexually assaulting her earlier this month.Jatinder Singh, 24, was arrested on August 16 and subsequently charged with break and enter, and sexual assault.According to the Surrey RCMP, the incident took place in the middle of the night on July 20 at a home on the 14200 block of 91 Ave. in the city's Newton neighbourhood. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to reports of a "stranger sexual assault," with the victim explaining that she had been "woken up by a man groping her in her residence." She said it was only after she screamed for help that the suspect stopped and fled the scene.An investigation was launched and a call put out asking for help finding the perpetrator, who was described as a "South Asian man in his early 20s, 5-ft. 7ins. to 5 ft. 10-ins., average build" with "a long black beard." It wasn't until nearly a month later that Singh was finally tracked down and taken into custody.He was promptly taken to court and brought before a judge, who decided to release him back into the community on a number of conditions. He has been barred from directly or indirectly contacting the victim, going within 50 metres of her home, workplace, school, place of worship, or wherever she "happens to be," and possessing weapons, including knives.Singh's photo was released by the Surrey RCMP, with Media Relations Officer Sgt.Tammy Lobb explaining that "investigators believe there may be more people in our community who have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation." She urged anyone with information to call the Special Victim's Unit at 604-599-0502.This is far from the only case where an alleged sexual predator was released from bail in Canada. In 2022, for example, 23-year-old Alberta man Imesh Ratnayake was allowed to walk free after being charged with 37 counts of child sexual abuse-related crimes. While his release was eventually revoked, the initial decision was criticised. As the Toronto Sun reports, he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 11 of the counts for luring, sexually abusing, and extorting girls as young as 11.