Surrey man loses Lamborghini after driving 197 km/h on Delta bridge

A Surrey man is paying the price for speeding after BC Highway Patrol clocked his Lamborghini SUV going 197 km/h — nearly three times the posted 70 km/h limit — on the Alex Fraser Bridge.The 51-year-old driver was stopped just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 2026, northbound on the Delta span. A laser speed reader captured the vehicle travelling well above other traffic, prompting officers to pull the car over.“Some drivers seem to think that bridges are free from speed enforcement. That is a foolish and dangerous assumption. Bridges are no strangers to deadly collisions,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol. “Driving over double the speed limit is extremely dangerous to you, your passengers, and everyone around you.”The driver and his two passengers were collected by family, but the Lamborghini is now impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense. .The driver faces multiple fines, including $483 for excessive speed over 60 km/h and $109 for illegal window tint.He will also be responsible for tow fees and is expected to face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums, bringing total costs to more than $2,500.“The driver claimed he was showing his out-of-country cousins the sights of Metro Vancouver,” McLaughlin said. “Instead, they saw the consequences of dangerous driving. We’re grateful it didn’t end much worse.”