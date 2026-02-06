News

Surrey man loses Lamborghini after driving 197 km/h on Delta bridge

Surrey man loses Lamborghini after driving 197 km/h on Delta bridge
Surrey man loses Lamborghini after driving 197 km/h on Delta bridge Courtesy RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Surrey
Delta
BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin
Lamborghini

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news