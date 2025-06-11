Surrey Police Service attempts to recruit RCMP officers via array of incentives, including $25K cash payment

The Surrey Police Service has attempted to recruit existing RCMP officers as the force expands its presence in the city.To woo those already working for national law enforcement in Surrey and across the province, the SPS has offered an array incentives ranging from signing bonuses to moving allowances."A limited number of experienced police officers who apply with SPS as an exempt candidate and are hired as a Frontline Constable will receive up to $25,000," the service explained. "This signing bonus will help compensate experienced officers for the costs involved in switching police agencies."To qualify as an "exempt candidate," officers must be currently employed (or employed in the past three years) by "a Canadian police department whose training and minimum standards are equivalent to that of a BC municipal department," and have completed recruit field training and one year of service..Only experienced officers who are currently working in Surrey and want to stay in Surrey will be eligible for the full $25,000. Those who come from elsewhere in the province will receive $20,000. The SPS has also offered to cover up to $10,000 in moving expenses for "experienced officers who do not live in the lower mainland."Aside from monetary incentives, the SPS also touted its "modern shift schedule" and opportunities for growth within the force..Surrey Police Service officially replaces RCMP as city's law enforcement agency.The SPS officially replaced the RCMP as Surrey's law enforcement agency in November 2024. The force described itself as a "progressive, community-based police service" that will "focus on the public safety issues that are a priority for the citizens of Surrey," noting that a civilian police board will ensure accountability.