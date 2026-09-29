Surrey police warn high-risk sex offender moving to city poses danger to children

CALGARY — A convicted sex offender believed to pose an ongoing risk of violent sexual offences against children will be living in Surrey, prompting police to issue a public warning.Surrey Police Service (SPS) issued a Public Interest Disclosure after learning Leonard Michael Ramstead, 58, will reside in the city following his release under a 10-year Long-Term Supervision Order.Police said Ramstead has previous convictions for sexual offences involving children and is believed to continue to pose a risk to children.Ramstead is described as white, five-foot-seven and approximately 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He normally has a beard.His release comes with numerous conditions, including a prohibition on being in the presence of children younger than 16 or communicating with them directly or indirectly.He is also barred from being in or near places where children under 16 are likely to gather, including daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and recreation centres..WATCH: Surrey RCMP visit action group founder over a 'hate-speech' complaint.Ramstead cannot take paid or unpaid employment, or volunteer in any role, that places him in a position of trust or authority over anyone younger than 16.He must have no direct or indirect contact with past or present victims of offences for which he has been convicted, or any known members of their families.Other conditions prohibit alcohol and drug consumption, limit him to one phone and one SIM card, and bar him from associating or communicating with anyone he knows or has reason to believe is involved in criminal activity or substance use.Ramstead must follow a treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor and immediately report all relationships with males and females, along with any changes in their status.He must also live at a designated residence approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.Police said Ramstead will be subject to electronic monitoring, and investigators with the SPS Major Crime Unit will continue to monitor him.Anyone who sees him breaching his release conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.