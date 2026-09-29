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Surrey police warn high-risk sex offender moving to city poses danger to children

Leonard Michael Ramstead.
Leonard Michael Ramstead.Courtesy of the Surrey Police Service
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Crime
Surrey
Surrey Police Service
Correctional Service Of Canada
Pedophile
Child Molester
Surrey crime
crime in bc
Leonard Michael Ramstead
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