Surrey RCMP announces one of the largest drug seizures in its history

In what authorities are calling one of the largest drug busts in its history, the Surrey RCMP has seized a significant haul of illicit drugs, firearms, and other contraband following a yearlong investigation by its Drug Unit.The investigation, launched in June 2023, targeted a criminal group involved in trafficking high-potency drugs and illegal firearms throughout the Lower Mainland. Over the course of the operation, officers executed seven search warrants in Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Vancouver, and Richmond, yielding a massive trove of evidence.Seized items included:36.4 kilograms of fentanyl23 kilograms of MDMA20.4 kilograms of cocaine23 kilograms of methamphetamineVarious prescription and counterfeit pills, including oxycodone, benzodiazepines, and others6 prohibited firearms, including two ghost guns and four smuggled firearmsAmmunition, body armor, and three high-value vehiclesPolice also confiscated $119,000 in cash and precursor chemicals such as caffeine and phenacetin.Three suspects, aged 24 to 47, have been arrested in connection with the operation. Charges are pending with the Public Prosecution Services of Canada.“The totality of drugs seized in this investigation was significant and will disrupt the drug trade in Surrey,” said Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards. “I am extremely proud of our officers’ dedication to duty and passion to investigate the high-level drug traffickers who are harming our community.”The operation involved support from multiple agencies, including New Westminster Police, Richmond RCMP, the Vancouver Police Department Emergency Response Team, and others.