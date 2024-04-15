Surrey RCMP warn child sex pervert back on the streets

Surrey RCMP has issued a public interest notification under the Privacy Act of Canada concerning a dangerous sex offender residing in the community of Surrey.Leonard Ramstead, 56, has been granted Statutory Release ahead of his scheduled sentence completion in September 2026. Following his release, he will be subject to a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order.Ramstead's criminal history includes convictions in 2019 for sexual interference of a person under 16 years old, and in 2021 for sexual interference of a person under 14 years old. He is deemed a risk to young children and adolescent girls.Conditions of his release include strict mandates such as refraining from consuming, purchasing, or possessing alcohol, and abstaining from drugs other than prescribed medication, excluding cannabis regulated under the Cannabis Act. Additionally, Ramstead is prohibited from being in the presence of or communicating with children under the age of 16, unless supervised by an appropriate court-approved individual.Moreover, he is barred from seeking or continuing any employment or volunteer positions involving trust or authority over individuals under 16. He must also avoid areas where children congregate, such as daycares, schools, parks, and recreational centers.Surrey RCMP, in collaboration with the Correctional Service of Canada, Community Corrections, and other stakeholders, will monitor Ramstead using both traditional policing methods and electronic surveillance.Individuals who witness or have information regarding Ramstead violating any of these conditions are urged to contact 9-1-1 immediately.