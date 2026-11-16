CALGARY — A man and woman are dead after a suspected targeted shooting in Surrey Sunday night that police say bears the hallmarks of organized crime.Surrey Police Service officers responded to reports of two injured people in a parking lot near 88 Avenue and 124 Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. PT.First responders found a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. According to CBC News, both were taken to hospital, where they died.The victims were Delta residents, Sgt. Freda Fong of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) told reporters Monday morning..Suspected targeted shooting leaves man dead outside northwest Calgary superstore.Fong said the man was known to police for weapons and firearms offences. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but have not determined whether it was connected to gang activity.“I can confirm that this incident does have the hallmarks of organized crime,” Fong said. “It's too early to say whether or not it's specifically gang-related or maybe over another dispute.”Police also believe a vehicle fire reported at 10:51 p.m. in the 9700 block of Princess Drive is connected to the killings. Fong said investigators suspect the burned vehicle was used by those responsible for the shooting.IHIT has taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made.Fong said police do not believe there is any further risk to the public, though the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact IHIT.