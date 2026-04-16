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Surrey traffic stop leads to major fentanyl, cocaine and meth seizure; foreign student arrested

Surrey traffic stop leads to major fentanyl, cocaine and meth seizure; foreign student arrested
Surrey traffic stop leads to major fentanyl, cocaine and meth seizure; foreign student arrestedCourtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Fentanyl
Surrey
Meth
Foreign Students

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