Surrey traffic stop leads to major fentanyl, cocaine and meth seizure; foreign student arrested

A proactive traffic stop in Surrey has resulted in one of the region’s latest significant drug seizures, with more than three kilograms of illicit substances taken off the street and two individuals arrested, according to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.On March 24, officers with the CFSEU-BC Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) conducted the stop as part of ongoing efforts targeting organized crime and street-level trafficking networks. During the investigation, officers seized approximately 3.5 kilograms of drugs packaged in bulk and vacuum-sealed bags.Police say the haul included 1.293 kilograms of fentanyl in multiple forms, including 517 grams of purple fentanyl, 260 grams of yellow fentanyl and 516 grams of red fentanyl. Officers also seized 1.064 kilograms of cocaine and 1.149 kilograms of methamphetamine.Two suspects were arrested at the scene.According to police, one of the individuals was found to be in violation of study permit conditions and was taken to a Canada Border Services Agency immigration holding centre, where he remains in custody. The second individual was issued speeding tickets and received a seven-month driving prohibition.CFSEU-BC Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha said the seizure represents a direct hit to organized crime operations.“This seizure represents a significant financial blow to organized crime,” Sangha said. “By intercepting bulk quantities of drugs at the distribution level, UGET officers are directly disrupting supply chains and cutting into the profits that fuel gang activity in our communities.”Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be recommended.