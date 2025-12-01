Surrey woman arrested over alleged 'unauthorized physical contact with infants' at local NICU

A woman has been arrested after allegedly engaging in "unauthorized physical contact with infants" at Surrey Memorial Hospital.Lindsey Susan Hirtreiter, 35, was subsequently charged with three counts of assault.According to the Surrey Police Service, the incident took place on October 28, 2025. Shortly before 7 a.m., Hirtreiter allegedly "gained entry" to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital and proceeded to take off her shirt.She then allegedly "made skin-to-skin contact with three infants," none of whom were related — or hers. No injuries were reported. A short time later, security was alerted and she was escorted off the property..Hirtreiter was taken into custody on November 29, and held in custody following a bail hearing. Her next court appearance has been scheduled for December 1.A publication ban has been put in place by the court, thus no additional information has been provided by law enforcement.During Question Period on Monday, BC Conservative MLA Reann Gasper brought the case up and asked how something like this could possibly have happened."What took place is extremely distressing," Health Minister Josie Osborne said. "Fraser Health has taken quick action ... They have already updated their security protocols and procedures to ensure that something like this never happens again."Court records show that this isn't Hirtreiter's first brush with the law. In 2015, she was charged with animal cruelty in connection with an attack that left a three-year-old black Labrador retriever "badly beaten and bleeding from multiple stab wounds."She was sentenced to two years probation.