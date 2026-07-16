Survey finds 80% of Canadians see sports betting ads as threat to youth

A new federal survey has found widespread concern among Canadians over sports betting advertising, with 80% saying the ads pose a threat to children and youth and many believing legalized sports gambling has contributed to corruption in professional sports.Blacklock's Reporter says the findings come as Parliament considers legislation that could impose new restrictions on sports betting advertising across Canada.According to the Department of Canadian Heritage's Survey On Ethics, Equity And Safety In Sport, four out of five Canadians believe sports betting advertisements present at least some risk to young people, with 25% describing them as a major threat."Sports betting ads are widely viewed as a threat," the report states. "Eighty percent believe they pose at least a small threat to children and youth."The department also found public confidence in the integrity of sport has weakened since single-event sports betting was legalized.Parliament passed Bill C-218 in 2021, repealing a Criminal Code prohibition dating back to 1892 that banned wagering on single sporting events. The legislation did not place restrictions on sports betting advertisements.The survey found 40% of Canadians believe sports betting addiction is now a problem in organized sport.It defines sports betting addiction as a compulsive urge to gamble despite financial losses, damaged relationships or emotional distress.Concerns about corruption were also common.About 32% of respondents agreed that fraud, bribery and match manipulation have become problems in Canadian organized sports.Nearly 39% believe fraud or bribery occurs in professional sports, while 38% believe match manipulation exists in major professional leagues such as the NHL, Major League Baseball, NBA, CFL, Major League Soccer and UFC..Another 34% believe corruption occurs in junior hockey, while 36% said it exists at international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup.Overall, the report concluded that about half of Canadians believe match manipulation occurs at at least one level of organized sport.The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 10,241 Canadians conducted by Léger Marketing Inc. at a cost of $117,580.The research comes as Parliament considers Bill S-211, legislation that would require the federal government to develop a national framework for regulating sports betting advertising.The bill, which passed the Senate on Oct. 21, calls on Ottawa to identify measures to restrict sports betting advertisements across Canada. It received second reading in the House of Commons on April 22.