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Survey finds 80% of Canadians see sports betting ads as threat to youth

Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
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