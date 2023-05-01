Calgary Flames Crowd

Albertans are divided — but leaning towards negative — on the plan for the new event centre in Calgary, according to a poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs. 

Calgarians specifically are slightly in favour of the deal.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Funny how no one talks about the alternative to the Arena . . . that would be the Flames moving South to the USA. What would that cost the City of Calgary & Alberta? Anyone do the Math?

"Free Arena" ?

What part of 330 Million for infrastructure = an Arena?

guest399
guest399

Pouring free concrete for wealthy businesses isn't infrastructure. It's handing billions in public taxes to billionaires who don't need it.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Let’s do a survey on every single large project in Alberta. Museums, bike lanes etc. never will you get consensus. This Investment will help Calgary a ton. Look at the Ice district in Edmonton. Yes the Province has put in 330

Million for Surrounding Infrastructure. But it is money well spent. And Edmonton will not be forgotten. Edmonton will get some infrastructure money too in the future.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Free arena for the millionaires. It's about time the sports teams pay for their own arena's. Corporate welfare needs to end.

