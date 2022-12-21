Calgary police

Patrol officers spoke to the media because they feel the system is broken.

 Courtesy Evelyne Asselin/CBC

Calgary police morale reached its lowest point ever in 2022, according to a survey done by the Calgary Police Commission (CPC). 

Thirteen percent of Calgary police officers said morale in the service is good, according to the Tuesday survey. This number is a drop from 18% in 2021 and 36% in 2020. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Weyland Yutani
Weyland Yutani

Maybe acting like goons and thugs and arresting kids playing hockey were bad ideas that led to low morale?

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Despite morale being at an all time low I feel confident that most of the men and women who wear the blue are doing their jobs no different than if it were high. When the democrat blm and antifa thugs were burning down cities in America it spilled over to Canada and with msm being run by the cabal the 'blue' were basically crucified. There needs to be a lot more respect from everybody for the men and women who wear the blue, they literally put their lives on the line when they wear their badge, in many respects they are the backbone and glue of our society. And yes there are a few bad apples amongst them, in that respect they're no different than any other organization.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

What they don't love throwing pastors in jail and enforcing mask mandates and turning on their fellow citizens? That is great news!

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

It's really sad that "The Thin Blue Line" was so denigrated by the woke crowd that it has lost it's true meaning.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.