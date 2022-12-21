Calgary police morale reached its lowest point ever in 2022, according to a survey done by the Calgary Police Commission (CPC).
Thirteen percent of Calgary police officers said morale in the service is good, according to the Tuesday survey. This number is a drop from 18% in 2021 and 36% in 2020.
The survey said feeling valued as a Calgary police employee has hit an all time low by falling to 35%. This is a decline from 41% in 2021 and 49% in 2020.
About one-fifth of respondents said practices are equal and fair to all employees, falling from 26% in 2021. There were 16% who said the promotion process selects the best qualified person for the job, down from 20% in the past year.
The survey went on to say adequate staffing is the area with the lowest performance. It said 7% of police officers believe the service is adequately staffed.
Two-thirds of employees reported being aware of its Pathways to Engagement Plan. This plan was developed to improve morale at Calgary police and communicated in September.
More than one-quarter are optimistic this engagement plan will improve morale. Sworn members are less optimistic compared to civilian members.
The highest priority mentioned by Calgary police employees to improve morale in one to three years is adequate staffing (35%).
The second highest priority cited was executive level changes (16%). This was followed by supporting and respecting members/showing it cares (13%) and reducing workloads/better work-life balance (10%).
The survey said 87% of respondents had low agreement they trust the CPC’s governance and oversight. It said 9% had moderate agreement to its governance and oversight, while 4% said they have high agreement.
The CPC issued a second demand for voluntary compliance to Calgary police officers with Thin Blue Line patches in March.
It directed Calgary police to do away with the Thin Blue Line patches by April.
“The entire commission completely supports there being a patch to express these ideas and does not think officers are wearing the Thin Blue Line to express the same things as those who use the symbol negatively, but we also all agree that the Thin Blue Line patch now has too many other messages mixed in with it to be the symbol used for this purpose,” said CPC Chair Shawn Cornett.
Calgary City Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra stepped down from his position on the CPC on November 1.
“I do so reluctantly, but confident that council’s choice to replace me shares my commitment to a historic transformation of policing centred in anti-racism and truth and reconciliation,” said Carra.
The statement said he was grateful to have served on the CPC with some of the most knowledgeable, compassionate, and hardworking volunteers in Calgary. It said he has faith in the work of his fellow commissioners who will push forward despite systemic issues favouring those against reform and transformation.
The survey was conducted online with 1,573 Calgary police officers between September 12 and October 3. It has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
Maybe acting like goons and thugs and arresting kids playing hockey were bad ideas that led to low morale?
Despite morale being at an all time low I feel confident that most of the men and women who wear the blue are doing their jobs no different than if it were high. When the democrat blm and antifa thugs were burning down cities in America it spilled over to Canada and with msm being run by the cabal the 'blue' were basically crucified. There needs to be a lot more respect from everybody for the men and women who wear the blue, they literally put their lives on the line when they wear their badge, in many respects they are the backbone and glue of our society. And yes there are a few bad apples amongst them, in that respect they're no different than any other organization.
What they don't love throwing pastors in jail and enforcing mask mandates and turning on their fellow citizens? That is great news!
It's really sad that "The Thin Blue Line" was so denigrated by the woke crowd that it has lost it's true meaning.
