Survey finds Canadian agriculture sector sees opportunity despite U.S. challenges

Canada’s agriculture and agri-food industry is looking beyond the United States for growth as concerns over trade with its southern neighbour continue to rise, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute and Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute (CAPI).While four-in-five stakeholders express pessimism about dealing with U.S. political dynamics, particularly under Trump-era policies, seven-in-10 remain optimistic about the sector’s overall future in Canada. The survey of more than 500 industry participants shows a strong desire to diversify markets, with 64% saying the U.S. represents too large a share of Canadian trade. Half (53%) believe losses from the U.S. can be offset elsewhere, though 43% remain cautious.Industry respondents identified domestic markets (84%), Asia outside China and India (83%), and Europe (82%) as key growth opportunities. Trade barriers and protectionism remain top concerns, cited by 69% of respondents, while extreme weather, climate change, input affordability, and commodity price volatility also rank high among perceived risks. .Concerns over U.S. political dynamics jumped sharply this year, rising from 32% in 2024 to 57% in 2025.Optimism varies across the sector. Farmers are less positive, with 59% confident about the future, compared to 80% in government roles and 85% in civil society. Confidence in government to address top industry challenges remains low, with one-quarter or fewer expressing trust across ten key areas. The survey indicates the industry sees interprovincial trade (42%), international market access (40%), and trade policy and advocacy (34%) as top government priorities, with support for interprovincial trade up sharply from 15% last year.The report underscores the sector’s cautious approach: acknowledging risks while seeking opportunities at home and abroad to sustain growth.Link to the poll: www.angusreid.org