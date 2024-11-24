Survey finds Canadians feeling older than their years

Canadians are increasingly reporting feeling older than their actual age, both mentally and physically, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute. The findings reflect a notable shift in self-perception compared to a decade ago, with fewer Canadians describing themselves as feeling youthful.In 2015, 38% of Canadians said they felt physically younger than their age, a figure that has since dropped to 31%. Meanwhile, the proportion of those who say they feel their age has grown from 39% to 43%, and those who feel older than their years have risen slightly from 23% to 25%.A similar trend is evident when Canadians assess their mental age. While a majority (53%) said they felt mentally younger than their age in 2015, that number has declined to 47%.The survey reveals that younger Canadians are feeling the brunt of this shift. Men under 55 are increasingly likely to say they feel mentally older (up 7% for ages 18-34, and 11% for ages 35-54), while women in the same age groups report a rise in feeling physically older (up 12% for ages 18-34, and 6% for ages 35-54). These groups also expressed higher dissatisfaction with their stress levels compared to nine years ago.Despite these changes in self-perception, many Canadians aspire to live long lives. A majority (57%) hope to reach the age of 90 or beyond, although enthusiasm wanes for life past 100, with only 26% finding that prospect appealing.The findings come amid growing social, political, and financial pressures, which may be contributing to Canadians’ altered perceptions of their health and well-being.