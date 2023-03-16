Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

Canadians who mothballed their home buying plans when the Bank of Canada started its series of interest rate hikes last year are set to spring forward with their home purchasing plan, says a new report from Royal LePage.

A survey conducted by Maru/Blue for Royal LePage found 24% of respondents were in the market for a new home this past year, with 63% of that group saying they postponed their plans due to rising rates.

