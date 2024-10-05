News

Survey finds Canadians resigned to foreign money influencing federal elections

An Elections Canada sign outside a polling place in downtown Ottawa on October 21 2019.
An Elections Canada sign outside a polling place in downtown Ottawa on October 21 2019.Courtesy Andrew Foote/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Leger
Elections Canada
Foreign Interference
Chinese Election Interference
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault
Sen. Bob Runciman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news