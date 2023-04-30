Sales for many plant-based products have dropped significantly in recent months, and researchers at Dalhousie University wanted to know why.
Working with Caddle, the university’s agri-food analytics lab surveyed 5,507 respondents in April regarding their consumption and perception of plant-based products. Although they have been around for a very long time in Canada, Beyond Meat has led the way with more aggressive promotion in the past five years.
Nationally, 34% of respondents said they had consumed a plant-based meat alternative in the past 12 months. Consumption was lowest in Manitoba (22%) and highest in Nova Scotia, BC, and New Brunswick (36%). Of those consumers, 31% ate a plant-based meat alternative at least weekly, while 19.8% only ate it a few times per month.
“Our data suggests the plant-based market is real in Canada, numbers are much higher than expected,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
“The market and plant-based products clearly remain a work in progress, but price is unsurprisingly the biggest hurdle.”
Academics were surprised to find 48.2% of respondents believe the quality of plant-based alternatives in general is improving.
“The fact almost half of Canadians believe plant-based products are improving is interesting,” said Janet Music, research associate at the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
“Canadians are clearly engaged and will continue to seek alternatives.”
Even so, real meat remains a favourite. Asked what their preferred source of protein is, 49.2% chose animal proteins, 28.1% chose both animal and plant-based, and only 12.3% chose plant-based proteins alone.
Why do people buy plant-based products? A total of 30.7% did so for health benefits, followed by personal taste (12.6%), environmental benefits (12.1%), and animal welfare concerns (8.9%).
Price and availability remain challenges. Only 22.3% view plant-based alternatives to be affordable, and only 49% of respondents find these products at the store when they want to buy them. It’s worse at restaurants, at 30.7%.
Results varied for dairy, where 42.2% of Canadians consumed a dairy alternative product in the last 12 months, with the percentage lowest in PEI (20%) and highest in BC (49%). More than half of those who ate dairy alternatives (50.4%) did so at least once a week.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
