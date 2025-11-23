Survey finds most Canadians wary of AI as technology becomes daily reality

Artificial intelligence is now part of daily life for many Canadians, but widespread anxiety over its effects on jobs, privacy, inequality, and energy use is growing, a new survey shows.Data from the Angus Reid Institute finds AI adoption uneven, with age, education, and household income influencing usage. Canadians earning more than $100,000 are far more likely to use AI multiple times per week for personal purposes (39%) than those earning $50K to $99K (27%) or under $50K (24%). Work-related use shows even larger gaps, reflecting both industry demand and technological access.Four-in-five Canadians (78%) say AI will widen the prosperity gap between those comfortable with the technology and those who are not. Only 31% believe AI will make life easier for everyone, while 69% disagree. Concerns over job loss are especially pronounced, with 86% saying AI will lead to net job losses versus just 14% seeing job creation..Misinformation is another major worry: 95% say AI-driven false information will become a serious societal problem. Energy consumption is also a concern, with 78% worried about the power demands of AI systems.Among platforms, ChatGPT dominates, used by 71% of AI users, followed by Google Gemini at 40%, Meta AI at 22%, and Microsoft Copilot at 21%. Canadians report using AI for health and wellness, news, shopping research, meal planning, and travel, with more than one-in-five turning to AI for each of these tasks.Overall perspectives on AI vary widely. Only 11% of Canadians are true AI Optimists, seeing far more benefits than risks. About a third are Cautious Users (32%) or Pessimistic Skeptics (34%), while 23% are Alarmed Critics who perceive nearly all risk and little value in the technology.The survey paints a picture of a population engaged with AI but apprehensive about its consequences, balancing curiosity and convenience with caution and concern.