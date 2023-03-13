Amira Elghawaby

Amira Elghawaby, appointed by Prime Minister Trudeau as Canada's special representative on combatting Islamophobia, has now apologized for remarks that smeared Quebeckers as Islamophobes.

 Courtesy CBC

Nearly two-fifths of Canadians hold an unfavourable view of Islam, according to a new study from the Angus Reid Institute.

In total, 39% of those surveyed held a “Negative” or “Very Negative” view towards the religion amid ongoing discussions across Canada about Islamophobia.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I had a long reply, sadly I am not allowed to use words from Western Standard articles, as they are deemed swear words or spam.

Name me 1 Islamic country where they have changed their whole country to accept Christianity, Jews, Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks?

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

What's to like?

Goose
Goose

What are the results for Christianity and Judaism?

