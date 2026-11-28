CALGARY — Nearly half of Canadian grandparents who gave money to family in the past year said they provided more help than they expected when they planned for retirement, according to Embark’s 2026 Grandparent Economy Report.Among grandparents who gave money, 25% said they hadn’t expected to provide any financial help and 21% had expected to give less. The amounts varied widely. While 29% gave less than $500 over the year, 12% gave $10,000 or more.The survey found 63% of grandparents would rather give money to their children and grandchildren while they’re alive, compared with 18% who would prefer to leave an inheritance. .Survey shows Canadian small businesses face a cash crunch ahead of holiday sales.In the past year, 82% gave money to at least one generation and 46% gave to both.Rising living costs were the most common pressure on retirement plans, cited by 45% of grandparents.Another survey question asked grandparents to choose between a comfortable retirement and putting at least one grandchild through post-secondary school. Some 71% chose retirement, rising to 74% among those aged 60 to 69.“Grandparents are already doing a lot for their families, often more than they planned for, so it makes sense that they’re protecting their retirement,” said Andrew Lo, CEO of Embark, an education savings company.Holiday and birthday gifts were the most common form of financial help, cited by 42% of grandparents. About half (51%) said they had helped pay for a grandchild’s education at some point, including 26% who contributed to a registered education savings plan.Embark surveyed 1,020 Canadian grandparents aged 55 and older online through the Angus Reid Forum from October 8 to 14.