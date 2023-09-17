Elections Canada Vote Sign
Elections Canada's internal research showed 13% of voters believe federal elections in Canada are unfair, partly due to suspected interference by foreign agents.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, more than a quarter of respondents, 27%, believe the voting process in Canada is “prone to fraud.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest1226
guest1226

I am not one bit worried about "China bad" Election interference. I know they themselves, have the same cabal infiltrators that we have. The intel agencies call the Cabal- the Kazarian Mafia. That's who also operated in Canada, US, UK, EU- the nato controllers. Watch what our most seemingly benign Lobbies, and enforcers like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network are really up to, and you will be on track with your investigation. The Perpetrators want war with China, nuclear if necessary, and will do any "China BAD" propaganda they need to do here in Canada or US, to get everyone on board the agenda-Like Always. So more "China Bad" will be spewed at us. After studying Canada and the US, I consider us much more Marxist than China, but the propaganda is much easier to do, if the citizens are kept in the dark. Anyone who resists is a terrorist. Just think of it, the woke justice warriors, are getting warned that the Million People March to happen on Sept 20, may become dangerous, with our signs that say "Leave our kids alone". So much hate from the righteous justice warriors, just to intimidate us. I already know that Antifa has been paid to intimidate us on that march. So look for trouble within OUR country. China has the same enemies that we have. They are just smarter, as they have been victims longer. Remember the opium wars in China? The same perpetrators. Helena Guenther

Taz
Taz

If voting machines are being used, chances are elections are rigged like in the United States. If there is a pandemic, chances are the elections are rigged like in the United States.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

likely more than that...I really thought most Canadians are smart...not so sure now..or is it something else..

