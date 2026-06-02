Survey says limits on nicotine pouch sales may push users to the black market

Adult smokers who use nicotine pouches may be more likely to buy unauthorized products when legal options are harder to find, a new survey commissioned by Imperial Tobacco Canada suggests.

The Léger survey, conducted online from January 27 to February 11, found 86% of adult smokers who also use illicit nicotine pouches said they would be more likely to switch to Health Canada-authorized nicotine replacement therapy pouches if access were improved.

The survey also found 86% of adult smokers who use unauthorized nicotine pouches agreed that limiting access to authorized products drives consumers toward the illicit market.

Imperial Tobacco Canada said the findings show legal nicotine pouch products should be available in more retail locations, including convenience stores and gas stations, where cigarettes are already sold under age-restricted rules.

Eric Gagnon, the company’s vice-president of corporate and regulatory affairs, said pharmacists should remain part of Canada’s smoking cessation system, but said adult smokers should not be forced to rely on pharmacies alone.