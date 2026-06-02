Survey says limits on nicotine pouch sales may push users to the black market

Adult smokers who use nicotine pouches may be more likely to buy unauthorized products when legal options are harder to find, a new survey commissioned by Imperial Tobacco Canada suggests.
The Léger survey, conducted online from January 27 to February 11, found 86% of adult smokers who also use illicit nicotine pouches said they would be more likely to switch to Health Canada-authorized nicotine replacement therapy pouches if access were improved.
The survey also found 86% of adult smokers who use unauthorized nicotine pouches agreed that limiting access to authorized products drives consumers toward the illicit market.
Imperial Tobacco Canada said the findings show legal nicotine pouch products should be available in more retail locations, including convenience stores and gas stations, where cigarettes are already sold under age-restricted rules.
Eric Gagnon, the company’s vice-president of corporate and regulatory affairs, said pharmacists should remain part of Canada’s smoking cessation system, but said adult smokers should not be forced to rely on pharmacies alone.
“Adult smokers should not be pushed toward unregulated products because authorized options are too difficult to access,” said Gagnon.
The survey found 89% of adult smokers who also use nicotine pouches agreed that Health Canada-authorized brands should be available in convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Another 93% agreed that the products should be sold in the same locations as cigarettes.
Imperial Tobacco said convenience stores and gas stations already have experience selling age-restricted products and could be part of a regulated access system for nicotine replacement pouches.
The survey also suggests some users may not realize they are buying unauthorized products. Among adult smokers who use illicit nicotine pouches, 37% said they knew the products they purchased were not authorized, meaning more than six-in-ten did not know or were unsure.
Respondents also pointed to ease of access and flavour options as factors in their decision to buy illicit products, Imperial Tobacco said.
The company said governments should focus on a regulatory approach that protects youth, maintains support from pharmacists, and gives adult smokers more legal options.
Imperial Tobacco Canada is part of the BAT Group and sells tobacco and nicotine products in Canada. The company says it supports tobacco harm reduction and wants more smokers to switch from cigarettes to smokeless products.
The survey was conducted among adult smokers who use nicotine pouches and smoke at least weekly. Léger said no margin of error can be assigned to the results because online surveys are not considered random samples.