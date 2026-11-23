CALGARY — Only 24% of Canadian small business owners surveyed have enough cash on hand to stock their shelves, pay seasonal workers and cover other costs ahead of the holiday rush. Half expect holiday sales to rise this year.The biggest shift from 2025 was among owners expecting sales to fall, according to the 2026 Small Business Holiday Outlook Report from Merchant Growth, a Canadian small business financing company. Just 6% forecast a decline, down from 25% last year. The share expecting steady sales nearly doubled from 20% to 39%, while the share expecting higher sales slipped from 55% to 50%.“Owners are heading into the holidays more confident than they were a year ago, but confidence doesn’t guarantee profits if they can’t prepare ahead of the season,” said David Gens, founder and CEO of Merchant Growth..New report says Alberta small businesses squeezed by rising costs as tariff aid delivers little relief.Higher prices or inflation topped the list of barriers to holiday sales at 51%. Another 44% cited weaker consumer spending power, while 34% pointed to rising expenses such as rent, wages and energy.Among owners facing a cash shortfall, 15% plan to use a loan or line of credit from a bank or credit union. A further 13% say they need bank financing and are unsure they’ll qualify, while 12% have yet to decide how they’ll cover the gap.Black Friday and Boxing Week were the most popular times for promotions. Among owners skipping holiday deals, 30% said rising costs had left too little room to cut prices. An equal share preferred to compete on quality, service or the shopping experience.Seasonal hiring is another expense owners are weighing. Some 30% plan to get through the holidays without hiring seasonal staff.Among those hiring fewer seasonal workers or none, 50% said they couldn’t afford the extra wages, and the same share said their current employees could handle the rush.