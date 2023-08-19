A plurality of US Millennials think "misgendering" someone should be a crime, according to a poll conducted by Newsweek.
The poll of 1,500 US adults was conducted in July by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek.
Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Pollsters found 44% of Millenials (born 1981 to 1996) believed "referring to someone by the wrong gender pronoun…should be a criminal offence." Another 31% disagreed, while the remainder had no clear opinion.
Millennials are between 27 and 42 years old. Among those aged 35 to 44, 38% said misgendering someone should be illegal. In comparison, 35% disagreed, with 26% either "don't know or didn't express an opinion."
Among Generation Z (18 to 24), 48% opposed making misgendering a "criminal offense," while 33% favored criminalizing it.
Overall, 19% of Americans told pollsters they wanted to see misgendering become a criminal offence, while a solid majority of respondents (65%) thought otherwise. Another 12% "neither agree nor disagree," while 4% "don't know."
Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they would address a trans-identified biological male using "she/her" pronouns, while only 17% maintained they would continue to address the individual using "he/him" pronouns.
Twenty-eight percent said referring to a trans-identified male with female pronouns "depends on the person," and 4% said they "don't know."
Similarly, 38% of Americans stated that they would refer to a trans-identified biological female using "he/him" pronouns, 18% would not, 27% said it depended on the person and the rest were unsure.
Some who have insisted on using non-preferred pronouns have suffered negative professional consequences in various parts of the world.
Joshua Sutcliffe, a Christian teacher in England, was fired in 2017 after "misgendering" a trans-identified student by calling them female.
In May, 2023, the Teaching Regulation Agency banned Sutcliffe from teaching in schools across the United Kingdom. Sutcliffe said, "I have been bullied and pursued and have had every part of my life scrutinized for expressing my Christian faith and biological truth."
In June, former Mexican Congressman Rodrigo Ivan Cortes was convicted of "gender-based political violence" for calling a certain trans-identified politician as a "man who self-ascribes as a woman" in social media posts. Mexican Congressman Gabriel Quadri was also convicted for making similar comments about the same person.
Last November, the Christian Post reported a female student-athlete in Vermont was suspended for using male pronouns regarding an athlete who identified as female. Her father, who was a middle school girls' soccer coach in the same school district, was suspended without pay for doing the same thing.
Last month, Glendale Unified School District Parents Voices claimed that California students were suspended because they "misgendered" a trans-identified teacher.
(6) comments
Once they address me as "The Supreme Intellectual in this conversation" I will address as they wish. Those are my woke pronouns when addressing the gender misguided.
44% of Millennials need to get Mental Help . . . anyone who thinks they can change their Biological Sex is seriously f'ed in the head ! ! !
If these people are the future, bring on the nuclear holocaust, or let “Globull warming” destroy the planet and let it cleanse itself and start over with more intelligent creature like single cell organisms.
Millennials may be a lost cause. But there seems to be hope for Gen Zers. That 48% do not favor criminalizing pronoun use is a good sign. Also, I heard about a poll (out of UK, I think) where politically the Gen Zers were more conservative than people over the age of 60. There may be cause for hope as the backlash against this illiberal insanity continues and seems to be informing Gen Zers.
This is what you get when students are taught 'feelings' instead of biology.
Brainwashed insanity
