A plurality of US Millennials think "misgendering" someone should be a crime, according to a poll conducted by Newsweek.

The poll of 1,500 US adults was conducted in July by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Once they address me as "The Supreme Intellectual in this conversation" I will address as they wish. Those are my woke pronouns when addressing the gender misguided.

Left Coast
Left Coast

44% of Millennials need to get Mental Help . . . anyone who thinks they can change their Biological Sex is seriously f'ed in the head ! ! !

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If these people are the future, bring on the nuclear holocaust, or let “Globull warming” destroy the planet and let it cleanse itself and start over with more intelligent creature like single cell organisms.

Mila
Mila

Millennials may be a lost cause. But there seems to be hope for Gen Zers. That 48% do not favor criminalizing pronoun use is a good sign. Also, I heard about a poll (out of UK, I think) where politically the Gen Zers were more conservative than people over the age of 60. There may be cause for hope as the backlash against this illiberal insanity continues and seems to be informing Gen Zers.

guest50
guest50

This is what you get when students are taught 'feelings' instead of biology.

Amy08
Amy08

Brainwashed insanity

