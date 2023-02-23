They’ll get satisfaction with a little help from their friends.
Surviving members of the two most influential bands of the 1960s reportedly came together to make music, says Variety magazine.
The mag says former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have been in recording sessions in Lo Angeles in recent weeks, laying down tracks with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for an upcoming Rollings Stones’ album.
While Variety says it’s unclear whether McCartney and Starr would end up on the same songs, the album’s producer, 2021 Grammy producer of the year, Andrew Watt, is nearing the mixing phase.
In a tease on a New Year’s Instagram post, Richards said, “There’s some new music on its way.”
The news comes almost exactly 60 years after The Beatles and Rolling Stones first met.
According to McCartney, on April 14, 1963, The Beatles went to hear the Stones play in Richmond, southwest of London, and then partied till 4 in the morning.
It was the first of three important steps that brought the Stones fame.
Next was The Beatles’ lead guitarist, the late George Harrison, recommending the Stones to Decca Records, which signed them to a recording contract.
Third was McCartney and the late John Lennon, hearing the Stones were recording at the De Lane Lea Studio, going to the studio, and according to legend, wrote a song on the spot and gave it to the Stones.
The song, I Wanna Be Your Man, released as the Stones’ second single, became their breakout hit, but years later Jagger said it wasn’t the song, but advice from Lennon and McCartney to “Write your own songs. That’s where the money is” that made the Stones the hit making (and rich) band they became.
Perhaps the new music will include a song called I Wanna Join Your Band.
Watt, who shared two Grammys at the Feb. 5 ceremony, and McCartney have worked together in the past.
Describing a meeting with the producer, McCartney said “I went around for a cup of tea, and of course we ended up making a track.”
More recently, he was asked in a Q&A posted on his official website what he was looking forward to in 2023.
“I’ve been recording with a couple of people, so I’m looking forward to doing even more,” said McCartney. “I’ve started working with this producer called Andrew Watt, and he’s very interesting. We’ve had some fun.”
The Stones’ last album of new music was 2005’s A Bigger Bang, with occasional new songs released as singles or as part of a long string of greatest-hits collections connected to their semi-annual tours. Their last album of newly recorded material was Blue & Lonesome, a collection of blues covers released in 2016, says Variety.
There is speculation, reports the entertainment magazine, the new album might include songs recorded with the group’s legendary founding drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 80. Jagger and Richards said in a Los Angeles Times interview that Watts, who missed just one concert in nearly 60 years as the Stones’ drummer, had recorded his parts for a number of songs before his death.
“Let me put it this way,” Richards said. “You haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts.”
Members of the Beatles and The Rolling Stones have recorded together in the past, but rarely.
In 1967, Lennon and McCartney sang backing vocals on the Stones’ single We Love You which celebrated the overturning of a trumped-up drug conviction against Jagger and Richards.
Shortly after, Stones founding member Brian Jones played saxophone on the jokey You Know My Name (Look Up the Number), which was released in 1970.
The year 1967 saw major changes in the music of both groups, with each acknowledging the other on the covers of albums released that year.
The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band featured a doll wearing a sweater with ‘The Rolling Stones’ embroidered on it.
The cover of the Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request featured the faces of The Beatles imposed on flowers.
In 1968, Lennon and Yoko Ono performed two songs for the TV concert special The Rolling Stones’ Rock and Roll Circus as part of a supergroup put together for the event that featured Richards on bass.
While no announcement had been made at the time of the Variety article’s publication, the Rolling Stones have toured every year since 2012 (except 2020) and a 2023 summer tour seems very likely.
But what if the recording sessions are a set up for McCartney and Starr to join the Stones on tour? They could combine the bands’ names into The Beatones.
Or they could just let it be.
(1) comment
In 1989-90, the Rolling Stones did their Steel Wheels Tour. Even then, some wags called it their Steel Wheelchairs Tour
What might they call this release? The Not Quite Dead/Grey album/tour?
