News

Suspect arrested after graffiti incident at Golden Ears Provincial Park, RCMP don’t name him.

A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.
A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.Social media image via @604RAW
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Bcpoli
Golden Ears
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news