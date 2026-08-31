Suspect arrested after graffiti incident at Golden Ears Provincial Park, RCMP don’t name him.

Maple Ridge RCMP says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a graffiti incident at Golden Ears Provincial Park that attracted significant public attention.Police said the alleged suspect turned himself in last week and was subsequently released on a promise to appear in court.The arrest follows an investigation by Maple Ridge RCMP into reported mischief involving graffiti at the popular provincial park.No charges have been announced, and police did not identify the suspect.The investigation remains underway as officers gather evidence, seek additional information and prepare reports that could be used in potential criminal proceedings.RCMP officers are also working with BC Parks staff, who are conducting a separate investigation under the BC Parks Act.Police acknowledged the case has generated considerable interest among residents and people who use Golden Ears Provincial Park.“Maple Ridge RCMP recognizes the significant public interest in this matter and understands the concerns expressed by residents and park users,” police said in a statement.RCMP urged the public not to reach conclusions about the incident while investigators continue their work.“While the investigation progresses, the public is encouraged to avoid drawing conclusions until all the facts have been fully examined,” police said.Golden Ears Provincial Park is located north of Maple Ridge and is one of British Columbia's most heavily used provincial parks.