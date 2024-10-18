News

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with fatal stabbing of Vancouver Island man

Todd White, 53, was subsequently charged with manslaughter.
RCMP
RCMPScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Vancouver Island
Stabbing
Suspect
Duncan
2022
Arrested
Todd White

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news