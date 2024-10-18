Suspect arrested, charged in connection with fatal stabbing of Vancouver Island man

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man in Duncan, British Columbia.Todd White, 53, was subsequently charged with manslaughter.According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the incident took place on July 16, 2022 near Kenneth St. and Jubilee St. in downtown Duncan. The victim, whose identity has not yet been made public, was found suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.White was taken into custody by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on October 17, 2024 and remains in custody. The RCMP noted that "no further information will be released at this time" as "this matter is now before the courts."