TORONTO — Toronto police arrested one of two suspects Sunday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Mississauga man in Etobicoke earlier this month. A second suspect remains at large.Armani Callender, 19, of Toronto, was taken into custody on November 22 and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a loaded regulated firearm. He was scheduled to appear in bail court the same day at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.The victim, Malik Abass, 18, of Mississauga, was shot on November 7 near Rathburn Rd. and The East Mall. Officers responded around 4:27 p.m. and found him suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Suspects fled before police arrived. His death was Toronto’s 33rd homicide of 2026..Police obtained an extended judicial authorization under the Youth Criminal Justice Act to publicly identify the second suspect. That authorization expires at noon on November 24. Cameron Marlor, 17, of Toronto, remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the same four charges as Callender in connection with Abass’s death.Marlor is also wanted for first-degree murder in the separate November 10 shooting death of Brandon Blake, 18, of Barrie, near Martin Grove Rd. and Finch Ave. W. Investigators previously said forensic evidence, including shell casings, linked him to both scenes. A 16-year-old from Vaughan was arrested earlier and charged with first-degree murder in Blake’s death. Another man, Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is also still sought in that case.