UPDATED: CPS homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ death in southwest Calgary

Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating what has been deemed the “suspicious” death of a 56-year-old man in southwest Calgary Sunday night. One person has been taken into custody in connection to the death . Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the death is “suspicious” and the investigation is ongoing.CPS was dispatched to the 200 block of Shawcliffe Cir. S.W. in Shawnessy at approximately 7:15 p.m. and found the victim alive but requiring urgent medical attention. He died in hospital. Emergency services were called with "reports of a man in medical distress," a CPS statement says. "Upon arrival, a man suffering from serious injuries was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition."Unfortunately, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the man was declared deceased," the CPS statement reads. Police will not be sharing any more information until the autopsy is completed, which is scheduled to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday, March 22. CPS is asking anyone with information about the matter to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.