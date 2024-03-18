News

UPDATED: CPS homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ death in southwest Calgary

Suspect arrested in ‘suspicious’ death of man in southwest Calgary
Suspect arrested in ‘suspicious’ death of man in southwest Calgary CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Police Custody
Yycc
Calgary Police Services
southwest Calgary
“suspicious” death
police were called
investigation is ongoing
developing story

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news