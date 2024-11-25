Suspect charged after woman killed in East Van

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman in East Vancouver.The suspect, Tenzin Choigey, faces one count of second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.In a press release, the Vancouver Police Department said officers had been called to a home near Rupert St. and Euclid Ave. around midnight on Saturday November 23. The female victim, Roshnee Gurung, was found deceased, while a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries."Choigey was immediately taken into custody, where he remains.