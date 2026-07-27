Suspect dead after Abbotsford police shooting and Hwy. 1 pursuit, second man still at large

A man is dead and British Columbia's police watchdog has launched an investigation after an Abbotsford Police Department officer opened fire during an attempted arrest tied to a property crime investigation late Sunday night.The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating the incident after officers attempted to arrest two men at the Petro-Pass Truck Stop on Matsqui Place before one officer discharged a firearm and the suspects fled.According to Abbotsford police, patrol officers arrived at the truck stop at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday as part of an active investigation targeting a prolific property crime offender.Officers said they observed two men, including the suspect under investigation, allegedly engaged in criminal activity.As police moved in to make arrests, the pair attempted to escape in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. During the confrontation, one Abbotsford police officer fired their weapon before the suspects drove away.Police authorized a pursuit as the truck headed west on Highway 1 from Mt. Lehman Rd.The chase was called off shortly afterward because of the way the suspect vehicle was being driven and the danger it posed to the public. The truck was last seen entering Langley.At about 3:12 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in the 27200 block of 30 Ave. in Langley returned home and found a suspicious pickup truck parked in the driveway with a man inside.Langley RCMP and emergency responders attended the scene, where the man was pronounced dead..Investigators have since confirmed the truck and the deceased man were involved in the earlier confrontation with Abbotsford police at the Petro-Pass Truck Stop.Police said the second suspect who fled the scene remains outstanding.Because an officer discharged a firearm during the incident, Abbotsford police notified the Independent Investigations Office, which is responsible for examining all police-related incidents in British Columbia involving death or serious harm.The Abbotsford Police Department said it will not provide further details while the IIO investigation is underway.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident at the Petro-Pass Truck Stop, observed the Dodge Ram during the Hwy. 1 pursuit, or has information about the outstanding suspect to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.