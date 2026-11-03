UPDATED: Suspected grizzly bear attack kills mother in Bella Coola, BC, daughter missing

A suspected grizzly bear attack has left one person dead in British Columbia's Bella Coola Valley, prompting warnings for residents to avoid nearby trails while conservation officers investigate.A mother and her 19-year-old daughter were attacked. The body of the mother has been found while the daughetr is missing.The Nuxalk Nation confirmed the fatality Tuesday, saying the attack occurred over the weekend in the central coast community.Nuxalk Nation elected Chief Samuel Schooner said the community was informed of the death by local members of the BC Conservation Officer Service.“Today, we have learned from our local BC Conservation Officer Service members that there has been a fatal attack in our community of the Bella Coola Valley,” Schooner said in a statement.Authorities have not released the victim's identity or details about the circumstances surrounding the suspected attack.Conservation officers are conducting trapping operations in the area, and residents are being urged to stay away from the Snooka West trails and surrounding wilderness.Schooner said the tragedy has deeply affected a community already dealing with the aftermath of another bear attack last year.“While the full circumstances are still unfolding, we understand first-hand the trauma this incident will inflict upon the victims’ family members, the victims of last year's attack, and the community at large,” he said.“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as they learn of this tragic event.”The Nuxalk Nation is asking residents to take additional precautions when outdoors, particularly in areas where bears may be present.Parents are being urged to keep young children close, while homeowners are being reminded to remove food, garbage and other attractants that could draw bears into residential areas.The Nation has also asked the media to respect the privacy of residents affected by the tragedy.“We are requesting that media refrain from contacting community members who continue to be affected by these events and respectfully ask that media monitor the BC Conservation Officer Service for updates, as they are responsible for the response and investigation,” Schooner said.Local emergency personnel, including the Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen, Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue, RCMP and provincial conservation officers, have been involved in the response.Schooner thanked first responders and others who have offered assistance to the community.“At present we are focused on taking care of community members,” he said..“We want to thank our local first responders the Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen and Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue, the BC Conservation Officer Service, the RCMP, and everyone who has reached out to offer their support.”The BC Conservation Officer Service is leading the investigation into the suspected fatal attack.Residents are being asked to remain clear of the Snooka West trail system while trapping and investigative work continues.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.The Nuxalk Nation said additional information and safety updates will be provided through its website and social media channels as the investigation progresses.