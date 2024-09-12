Suspected overdose death of 13-year-old BC girl in homeless encampment sparks outrage, calls for action

The suspected overdose death of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia has sparked outrage across the country and calls for action to prevent others from falling victim to illicit substances.Prior to dying in her tent at an Abbotsford homeless camp, Brianna MacDonald's family had tried to have her involuntarily held to receive treatment, but instead she was discharged and given access to government-supplied drug paraphernalia.According to CTV News, MacDonald passed away in August, two and a half years after she first started using drugs. Her mother, Sarah MacDonald, explained that it all started with marijuana at just 10-and-a-half years old, and that by 12, she was using molly, largely to "drown" out mental health problems.Earlier this year, she was hospitalized for a suspected overdose before being taken to Surrey Memorial's child psychiatric ward. Despite her family's pleas, they were told that she had the right to decide whether to stay and receive treatment or not. She opted to leave.Over the following months, MacDonald became more violent at home, and eventually moved to a youth centre, but ran away to the homeless camp not long after."Youth are not able to buy alcohol, they are not able to buy marijuana at the marijuana store, they can't buy cigarettes, but they can have access to crack pipes and kits to be able to do safe injection?" step-father Lance Charles told the outlet. "It's just wrong."In a statement, Fraser Health said that it will be, "learning from this tragedy, and working together to ensure that such a heartbreaking loss doesn't happen again."MacDonald's death was highlighted by many as a prime example of a failed system.."This is absolutely appalling," BC Conservative leader John Rustad wrote in a post on X. "No child should be dying in an encampment in Abbotsford."He pointed out that, "David Eby’s Pivot Legal Society has fought involuntary care tooth and nail," and that, "now, people are fed up, so our radical NDP Premier is scrambling for an about-face."."David Eby promised involuntary care during his leadership campaign," Conservative Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko added. "As premier, he turned his back on that promise. Now, a young girl is dead despite her parents begging for her to receive involuntary care.".Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the situation "a parent's worst nightmare," offering his condolences to MacDonald's family."Young people and their families deserve access to treatment and recovery, not hard drugs, to fight addiction," he added. "Bring our loved ones home drug-free.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.