Suspected spies could have Canadian passport revoked

A Commons committee is urging parliament to find methods to revoke passports of citizens under investigation for espionage, per Blacklock’s Reporter.The recommendation follows the disappearance of suspected Chinese Canadian spies now believed to have fled to the People’s Republic of China after having their security clearance revoked.“The safety and security of Canadians must be the top priority of the Government of Canada even in science,” said Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations in a report, entitled The Nexus Between Science and National Security in Canada: The Case of the National Microbiology Laboratory In Winnipeg..WATCH: Poilievre reads secret Winnipeg lab documents, Trudeau’s head of pathogens ‘collaborated’ with Beijing .It recommended “the Government of Canada explore constitutionally compliant ways to prevent those under investigation for national security breaches from leaving the country.”“While international collaboration to advance scientific knowledge for the benefit of humanity is important, it does not supersede the need for the government to protect the national security of Canada and the safety and security of Canadians,” said the report.Xiangguo Qiu, head of vaccine research, and her husband Keding Cheng, a biologist, were fired from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in 2021, more than two years after the couple came under surveillance by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Evidence showed the two scientists maintained secret contacts with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army bioweapons program.The couple posed “a very serious and credible danger to the Government of Canada as a whole and in particular at facilities considered high security due to the potential for theft of dangerous materials attractive to terrorist and foreign entities,” according to a 2020 Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) memo..Liberal/NDP coalition quash study of documents related to Chinese espionage at Winnipeg lab.Health Minister Mark Holland in April 9 testimony at the committee said the espionage case was treated as a human resources matter.“We have due process,” said Holland.“If you are making an accusation against somebody and these people’s careers rightfully are destroyed, before you destroy somebody’s career they are entitled to due process,” said Holland.“Due process is important in this country.”“These were employees who were long term employees, 2003 and 2006,” said Holland. “I mean, these are Canadian citizens, eminent scientists.”“Eminent scientists or eminent spies?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper. Holland did not reply..‘CLANDESTINE COLLABORATION’: Trudeau Liberals questioned on covering for Winnipeg lab spies.Conservative MP Michael Chong told an April 30 hearing the couple had ample time to flee Canada.“The first flag went up in August 2018,” said Chong.“It took until January 20, 2021 to terminate Dr. Qiu and Dr. Cheng from the employment of the Government of Canada. What we’re trying to understand here at the committee is why the process took two-and-a-half years to result in that termination.”Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure earlier described the Winnipeg case as striking.“The People’s Liberation Army is not small potatoes,” he said.“What we are faced with is the naivete or incompetence of this organization,” said Villemure. There appeared to be no consequences for management’s failure, he added.“I am talking about people at the Public Health Agency. I am talking about those who should have been paying attention when they weren’t.”