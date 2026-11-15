Suspected targeted shooting leaves man dead outside northwest Calgary superstore

CALGARY — Police believe a man found dead inside a white SUV outside a northwest Calgary grocery store Sunday morning was killed in a targeted shooting.Officers were called to the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot at 3400 69 St. N.W. in Bowness around 8:50 a.m. following reports of gunfire, according to the Calgary Police Service.Acting Insp. Mike Anderson said officers arrived to find the man dead inside the vehicle. No suspects were in custody as police continued their investigation.“We do not believe this is a random event, we believe this to be a targeted shooting,” said Anderson.CBC reports he said the circumstances, including the time of day and the vehicle’s location, led investigators to believe the attack was isolated. Police said there was no active threat to the public.However, Anderson expressed concern about gunfire near homes and restaurants, warning that others could have been struck.“The individuals who commit these crimes, they don't seem to care about where their bullets are going to go. If you look at where this vehicle is parked, you look behind it, there's houses. Bullets don't always stop. They continue through the air. So this is extremely concerning to us.”The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy in the coming days.