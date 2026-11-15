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Suspected targeted shooting leaves man dead outside northwest Calgary superstore

Police believe a man found dead inside a white SUV outside a northwest Calgary grocery store Sunday morning was killed in a targeted shooting.
Police believe a man found dead inside a white SUV outside a northwest Calgary grocery store Sunday morning was killed in a targeted shooting.Image credit: CBC
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Yyc
Shooting
Calgary Police
Real Canadian Superstore
Calgary Police Service (CPS)
crime in calgary
yyccrime
Mike Anderson