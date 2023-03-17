Canada/US border in Swanton sector

Canada/US border in Swanton sector

 Courtesy DCNF

A suspected terrorist was apprehended in February crossing into the US from Canada, a threat to US security that's exacerbated by Canada’s lax travel restrictions, said former US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) acting commissioner Mark Morgan.

“Canada poses a significant national security threat on a couple of different fronts. One, we know that there’s a significant concern with respect to homegrown violent extremism in Canada. Canada also poses a significant risk because our northern border has less technology, infrastructure and resources than our southern border. And third is the maritime environment that we share with Canada is expansive and raises another potential vulnerability that is very difficult to secure,” Morgan told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

