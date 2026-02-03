Suspended driver charged after dangerous police chase in northeast Calgary

A Calgary man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he drove the wrong way at high speed in an effort to evade officers in the city’s northeast early Sunday morning.Calgary police say the incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m., when patrol officers conducting proactive patrols near 96 Ave.N.E. and Stoney Tr. N.E. noticed a suspicious Ford F350. Investigators believe the driver attempted to flee after spotting a marked police vehicle.According to police, the truck entered the Country Hills Blvd. N.E. exit ramp to southbound Stoney Tr. N.E. in the wrong direction, then continued driving dangerously to avoid engagement. Officers say the vehicle travelled against traffic on Stoney Tr. N.E., sped through a construction zone, passed police vehicles with emergency lights activated and drove along the median at speeds reaching 90 km/h.Police say the driver’s actions posed a serious risk to public safety, forcing officers to take immediate action. The truck was eventually stopped after police intentionally rammed the vehicle to bring it under control..As a result of the incident, Zeshan Ahmad, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order, along with additional violations under the Traffic Safety Act.Ahmad is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.Police say the pursuit required significant resources and resulted in substantial damage to police vehicles, though no officers or members of the public were injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.